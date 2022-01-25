Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 978,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 193,378 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

