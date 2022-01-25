Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

