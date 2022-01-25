Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

