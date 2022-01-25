DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00277458 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006570 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.31 or 0.01121485 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.