DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $65.31 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00006822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $65.31 million and $842,921.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.10 or 0.06468732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.62 or 0.99860588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049342 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

