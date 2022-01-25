Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.37. Despegar.com shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 918 shares trading hands.

DESP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $722.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,641 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% in the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,358 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 124.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,267 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth $14,046,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

