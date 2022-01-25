Deutsche Bank AG Buys 4,239 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.