Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Pulmonx worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,514. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

