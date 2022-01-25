Deutsche Bank AG Sells 23,989 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,989 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

