Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,053 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Affimed worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Affimed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after buying an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 218,532 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Affimed by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,276,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 257,737 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $401.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.52.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.