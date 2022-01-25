Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €35.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.77) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

