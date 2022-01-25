Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $57.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $222.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

