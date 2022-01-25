Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $21.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DH. Raymond James began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after buying an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $9,742,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $3,212,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

