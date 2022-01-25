Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $25.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

GDRX opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,959 shares of company stock valued at $51,963,321 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

