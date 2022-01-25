Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $29.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

NYSE SGFY opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

