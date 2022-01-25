Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Price Target to €7.20

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($9.66) to €7.20 ($8.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AANNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €5.90 ($6.70) to €5.50 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

AANNF stock remained flat at $$7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $8.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

