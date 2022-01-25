Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $81.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.