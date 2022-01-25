Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 266

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.50.

Shares of TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

