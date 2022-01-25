Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.94) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 490 ($6.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 451.67 ($6.09).

Get Ascential alerts:

ASCL stock opened at GBX 344.20 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 322.20 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 409.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 414.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.