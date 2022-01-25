Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUTR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.34) to GBX 4,170 ($56.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,279.40 ($57.74).

FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,976 ($40.15) on Tuesday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,492.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,533.94.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

