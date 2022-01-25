Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on S32. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.36) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.75) on Tuesday. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 141.08 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 227.50 ($3.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion and a PE ratio of -67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

