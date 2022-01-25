Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($11.00) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.04) to GBX 750 ($10.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 705.33 ($9.52).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 638.79 ($8.62) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 718.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.23. The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 31.41.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

