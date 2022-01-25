Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($11.00) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.04) to GBX 750 ($10.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 705.33 ($9.52).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 638.79 ($8.62) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 718.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.23. The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 31.41.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

