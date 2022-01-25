Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.13) target price on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.53) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.35) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.56) target price on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,238.67 ($16.71).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,141 ($15.39) on Tuesday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 748.65 ($10.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,121.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,034.01.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

