Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,790 ($24.15) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.67) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.38) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.03) to GBX 2,670 ($36.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,390.08 ($32.25).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,216 ($29.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,331.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,216.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,451 ($33.07).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

