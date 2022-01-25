Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Target Price to €2,270.00

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2,550.00 ($2,897.73) to €2,270.00 ($2,579.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,691.67.

OTCMKTS ADYEY traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,422. Adyen has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

