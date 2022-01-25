Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €17.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €17.50 ($19.89) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.60 ($22.27).

DEQ traded down €0.22 ($0.25) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €16.12 ($18.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $995.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a 52-week high of €21.68 ($24.64).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

