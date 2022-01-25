Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Price Target Cut to €17.50

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €17.50 ($19.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Deutsche EuroShop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS DHRPY remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

