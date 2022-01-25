Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.48) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.24 ($8.22).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.35 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €6.56 ($7.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,449,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.39.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

