Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €10.44 ($11.86) and last traded at €10.50 ($11.93). 525,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.90 ($12.39).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

