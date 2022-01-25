DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Down 7.3%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)’s share price traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.80 ($6.59) and last traded at €5.84 ($6.64). 544,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.30 ($7.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The stock has a market cap of $705.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.07.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.