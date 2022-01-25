Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,924,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,462,901 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Devon Energy worth $139,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 271,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,004,014. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.