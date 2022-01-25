DFI.Money (YFII) Price Reaches $2,118.21

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $81.75 million and approximately $22.46 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for about $2,118.21 or 0.05674746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006516 BTC.

About DFI.Money

YFII is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

