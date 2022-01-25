Dfyn Network (DFYN) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.21 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.67 or 0.06636410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.10 or 0.99939093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049036 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 78,980,593 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars.

