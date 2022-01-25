dHedge DAO Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $13.49 million and $345,323.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006213 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,380,199 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.