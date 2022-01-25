Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Diageo by 396.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO opened at $200.22 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.