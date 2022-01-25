Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.03. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

