Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $1.52 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00004140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $14,175.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001401 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,660,002 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars.

