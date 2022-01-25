Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $131.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after acquiring an additional 397,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

