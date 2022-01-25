DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.53 Million

Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post sales of $181.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.27 million to $191.98 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $59.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $556.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.47 million to $569.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $799.73 million, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $852.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956,416 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

