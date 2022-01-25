Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report sales of $66.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.76 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $206.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.83 million to $208.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $305.73 million, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

DSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE DSX opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.86 million, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Diana Shipping by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.