Diana Shipping Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,159 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 735 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 20,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $322.20 million, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.06. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

