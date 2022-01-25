Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 2,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

The firm has a market cap of $562.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Digimarc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 3.3% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Digimarc by 3.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Digimarc by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

