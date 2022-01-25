Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 2,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.
The firm has a market cap of $562.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.
Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
