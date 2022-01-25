Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR opened at $153.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average is $159.04. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

