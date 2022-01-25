Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $737,768.40 and $2,131.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00291579 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

