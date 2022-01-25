Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 121.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Digital Turbine worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

