Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.55

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.55 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 6854568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,164,000 after buying an additional 249,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

