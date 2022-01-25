DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $275.97 million and $3.42 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00245046 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016403 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002327 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

