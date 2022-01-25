Digitalcoin Price Down 5% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $168,524.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,662.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.44 or 0.06604733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00293000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.53 or 0.00786985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00064418 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00395176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00243121 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,305,846 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.