DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,152 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.35% of DigitalOcean worth $29,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock worth $12,410,621 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

