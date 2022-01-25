DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Down 8%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.19 and last traded at $51.20. Approximately 15,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,755,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

DOCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock worth $12,410,621.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

